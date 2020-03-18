As the coronavirus spreads and layoffs continue, there are still some companies that are hiring

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Your job security is probably on your mind. If your hours are being cut short, or if you’ve lost your job, you’re thinking about what lies ahead.
As easy as it is to feel defeated right now because times are getting harder, there are career experts who are saying it is going to be okay. There are ways to get through this because despite what one may think, companies are still hiring right now.
As the virus continues to spread and layoffs seem constant, it can be scary to think about the future, according to Cora Ash.
“I mean, I don’t sleep. I go to bed and I wake up and it’s on my mind. What am I going to do? I mean I got bills," said Ash.
She’s a nurse for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, but was hired by a contracting company. Now that schools are closed, she is without a job. She says she went to the unemployment office for the very first time, desperate for help.
“They helped me fill it out and she told me, you get $350 a week. ‘$350? That’s all?’” she questioned.
With rent, a car note, lights and food, she says that’s nowhere near enough to cover even half of that.
“It’s hard to process but we’re kind of all in it together,” said Shalanna Pirtle, an Employment Law lawyer.
Pirtle says the only way most people remain paid and with a job in times like these, is if they have a contract with the company they’re working for.
“If you don’t have an employment contract, which the vast majority of North Carolina workers don’t, then you’re kind of stuck to some degree,” said Pirtle.
But there is hope, even amid COVID-19. Latesha Byrd is a career coach in Charlotte. She’s been able to direct her clients to recruiters and vice versa.
“American Express, Lowe’s, Amazon. There are so many companies that are still hiring,” Byrd said.
There are a couple of things she says you can do to land one of those jobs. Now is the time to call people in your inner circle.
“Maybe your neighbors don’t work in the industry that you’re interested in, but maybe your neighbor has a family member or a church member that works in that industry,” said Byrd.
Log online and update your LinkedIn profile. If they’re not bringing in candidates through word of mouth, they’re looking for them digitally.
“Just because maybe you have been let go or fired, that does not mean that you are not valuable or worthy,” said Byrd.
If you need help crafting a resume, Byrd says you can start with what she calls a “bragging list” and its where you write down all the good things you’ve done at each job you’ve had. That way you know how to sell yourself.
