Coronavirus resource and information guide for Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan County Tourism: COVID-19 has brought dramatic changes to our community in a very short time. The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce, Rowan Economic Development Commission and Rowan County Tourism have to come together to provide a clearinghouse for guidance and resources available to workers and local businesses impacted by COVID-19.
The resources and guidance are changing every hour and there is broad based commitment to keep the information current and easily accessible to all in need.
The resources are centralized here: https://www.visitsalisburync.com/plan/hospitality-workers-business-resources/
These are unprecedented times and each organization is committed to unprecedented collaboration.
The site currently has all the most recent information regarding unemployment benefits for workers, the changes recently implemented to make getting benefits simpler and faster and links to how to apply, what is needed to apply and the online application process through the State of North Carolina. Additionally information on key businesses that are still actively looking for employees in the region is included too.
We are asking all of you as leaders and members of the community to spread the word of this central site for these vital resources.
As information and programs become available the site will be continuously updated to help businesses and workers directly.
Most indications are showing up to 80% job losses in many of the front line service, hospitality, restaurant and lodging industries. Rowan County went into this crisis with close to 3,000 people employed in these businesses alone, not counting retail, which is also greatly impacted.
Please do all you can to share, post and communicate and send in information for: https://www.visitsalisburync.com/plan/hospitality-workers-business-resources/
