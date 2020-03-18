Concord Mills, SouthPark Mall, Charlotte Premium Outlets temporarily closing due to COVID-19 outbreak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Mills, SouthPark Mall and Charlotte Premium Outlets are all temporarily closing due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Simon Property Group, the company that owns all three malls, announced that it will close all of its retail properties, including Malls, Premium Outlets and Mills in the United States. This measure will take effect from 7 p.m. local time Wednesday and will end on March 29.
The company says the decision was made after extensive discussions with federal, state and local officials and in recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19.
“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.
