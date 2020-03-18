Charlottean living in San Francisco discusses life under ‘shelter-in-place’ order

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said on Tuesday that a ‘shelter-in-place’ order is a future possibility in the county.
At this point, we do not know when or what would cause that to go into effect.
Sophie Hilliard grew up here in Charlotte and she’s now living in San Francisco.
Before the ‘shelter in place’ order came down, she headed to her family’s house in Sonoma County, California. Now, that area is also under the same order.
“It’s definitely anxiety-inducing and I will say you go through different phases of trying to process what’s going on,” Hilliard said.
She says sheltering in place is an adjustment, but she sees the bigger picture.
“This is the only thing as a society we can do,” Hilliard said. “I feel like it’s a small investment for potentially a big return.”
In the California counties under this order, you can only leave the house for health and safety, groceries, outdoor exercise and to care for a family member. Some of the essential businesses allowed to stay open include grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants for delivery and carry out, and hardware stores.
“My dad just went on a run to Costco but I would say that’s pretty much the extent of why we’re leaving,” she said.
It’s not clear what sort of guidelines Mecklenburg County would follow in a shelter-in-place order, but it’s likely non-essential businesses like retail stores would close.
“If we did get forced to close then it is what it is,” Ellen Sawicki, the office manager of Julie’s Boutique, said.
Julie’s Boutique can focus on online sales if they close their storefront, but there’s only so much demand they can handle.
“If we’re forced to close then our warehouse and our office could potentially close to and then you never really know how to get orders out but we would try our best,” Sawicki said.
Hilliard says the sooner cities like Charlotte follow suit, the better.
“If not everybody in the country is getting behind a collective mission then the scope of what it could impact is kind of limited,” she said.
Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris says they are monitoring the situation here, but if they feel the state is not moving quickly enough, she could issue the order for Mecklenburg County herself.
