Charlotte-area health providers to reschedule non-essential surgeries, procedures and appointments

“As we navigate this situation together, we are all focusing resources to ensure that acute patients have the care and support they need when they need it,” said Julie Freischlag, M.D., CEO of Wake Forest Baptist Health, Carl Armato, CEO of Novant Health, and Eugene A. Woods, President and CEO of Atrium Health in a joint statement. “We all care deeply for each and every one of our patients, our healthcare workers and those in our communities, and our health systems continue to work together and communicate daily with each other.”