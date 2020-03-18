Charlotte-area health providers to reschedule non-essential surgeries, procedures and appointments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte's biggest hospitals are rescheduling all non-essential surgeries, procedures and ambulatory appointments to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19.
Atrium, Novant Health, and Wake Forest Baptist are moving those procedures back and rescheduling them, according to a press release. Officials say the move, which went into effect on Wednesday, “allows each healthcare system to conserve critical resources and focus care on those that need it most.”
Patients who have upcoming procedures that fall into these categories will get a call or other communication from the healthcare provider with instructions on what to do next.
Novant has also set up a 24/7 Coronavirus Helpline at 877-9NOVANT.
“As we navigate this situation together, we are all focusing resources to ensure that acute patients have the care and support they need when they need it,” said Julie Freischlag, M.D., CEO of Wake Forest Baptist Health, Carl Armato, CEO of Novant Health, and Eugene A. Woods, President and CEO of Atrium Health in a joint statement. “We all care deeply for each and every one of our patients, our healthcare workers and those in our communities, and our health systems continue to work together and communicate daily with each other.”
Officials say all emergency and essential services “will continue uninterrupted.”
