Central Piedmont Community College suspends in-person classes due to coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Central Piedmont Community College is suspending classes that require in-person instruction in response to COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), the school announced Wednesday.
On Friday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order to close public K-12 schools for students.
Following the recommendations made by North Carolina Community College System President Peter Hans, CPCC is suspending classes that require face-to-face, in-person teaching.
CPCC officials say that faculty and staff are working to move as many classes as possible to online delivery, which will restart on March 23.
CPCC will remain open, but as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, its campuses and centers will be accessible only to essential employees, which are determined by the school.
