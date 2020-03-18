Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for man allegedly posing as security company employee

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man it says is posing as an employee with ADT security.
Officials say the man “showed up at several houses in the Owen Hill area of Bladen County and attempted to gain entry to the residence to work on the security system.”
The man reportedly showed identification that appeared to be fake.
Anyone with information on the man pictured is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-862-6960.
“We are asking for the public’s help in identifying this person," said Sheriff Jim McVicker. “Please be careful who you allow to come into your residence and call the Sheriff’s Office if you have information that is helpful to this investigation."
