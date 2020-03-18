Atrium Health to restrict visitors to essential visitation only to prevent coronavirus spread

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Atrium Health will be implementing additional temporary restrictions for visitors in order to protect patients, family members and healthcare workers from the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).
The hospital system says that visitors will be restricted to essential visitation only. The changes will be effective beginning on Thursday, March 19.
Those essential patient visitors include:
• Patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) or patients at the end of life
• Patients who need a healthcare decision-maker or visitor to help in communication or mobility
• Minor patients less than 18 years
• Patients having a baby and birthing coaches
Any visitor with symptoms of a fever or respiratory illness symptoms, including cough or shortness of breath, should remain home. Hospitals will use discretion and may screen visitors for signs and symptoms of illness.
Existing visitor restrictions will remain in place, with only immediate family members, ages 13 and over, being allowed to visit.
The patient’s care team and the attending physician will work with families who have special circumstances, such as a critically ill or injured family member, on a case-by-case basis.
This is a rapidly evolving situation and Atrium Health is committed to the health of not just our patients, but each community it serves. Atrium Health recognizes that interacting with friends and family can be helpful to the healing process and strongly encourage everyone to utilize other forms of support for their loved ones, such as phone calls, video chats on cell phones or other mobile devices. Patients have access to Wi-Fi to assist with mobile communication.
For those that have flu or cold-like symptoms, please contact Atrium Health before visiting a doctor’s office, urgent care or emergency department to prevent the possible spreading of COVID-19. As more social distancing policies are in place, a wide variety of healthcare options for each specific health situation is available at www.AtriumHealth.org/GetCareNow, including Atrium Health’s:
• COVID-19 Risk Assessment: Recommendations on your risk of having the coronavirus by answering a few quick questions.
• Virtual Visits: Secure, face-to-face video chat with a trusted healthcare provider from the comfort of your home.
• eVisits: Care through a secure message for minor illnesses like flu or cold.
• Health Line (704-468-8888): Talk live with a healthcare professional to answer your health-related questions.
“Atrium Health has implemented these new measures to ensure we are doing everything we can as a system to keep our patients, their loved ones and our teammates safe during these unprecedented times,” said Jim Hunter, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer, Atrium Health. “During times like this, Atrium Health’s mission of improving health, elevating hope and advancing healing – for all, truly comes to life.”additional
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.