YMCA, Charlotte-area fitness clubs temporarily close amid coronavirus outbreak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Workout facilities in the Charlotte area are closing temporarily as coronavirus cases continue to rise.
Mecklenburg County declared a state of emergency Sunday and businesses, including restaurants and shops, are closing to help stop the spread of the virus.
Gibbie Harris, public health director for Mecklenburg County, announced Monday that she is signing and executive order to limit mass gatherings in the county to 50 people or less. However, Harris said gyms were not included in the executive order. The order came after recommendations by the CDC and an order enforced by Gov. Roy Cooper to limit mass gatherings to 100 people or less.
“Following updated recommendations from the CDC, Governor Cooper, public school systems and our state and local health departments, we are temporarily suspending all YMCA member access, activities and programs at our branches and camps,” the YMCA of Greater Charlotte said in a letter to members. “These are uncertain times.”
Other fitness centers appear to be temporarily closing, offering online classes, or both.
The YMCA of Greater Charlotte will temporarily suspend member access and activities at branches and camps at close of business Tuesday though April 1. Effective Tuesday, there will be no group exercise classes, basketball or open gym. The YMCA has launched online classes and is offering members free MOSSA streaming classes over the next 60 days.
Charlotte-area Burn Boot Camp facilities closed Monday. Free online classes are available for members, and offered through a 14-day trial for those who have never tried Burn Boot Camp.
Planet Fitness is offering “home work ins” for anyone interested. The livestreams will be posted on Planet Fitness’ Facebook page at 7 p.m. The livestream is available “for all Planet Fitness members and non-members alike,” the company posted. Workouts will be led by trainers and surprise guests.
Lifetime Fitness closed all clubs Monday evening. “Please expect we will update you accordingly on a reopening date as soon as possible. Our entire organization is committed to your health and well-being,” Lifetime Fitness posted online.
The NoDa barre studio is temporarily suspending operations through the end of March, the Charlotte Observer reports. All memberships have been suspended and members can utilize on-demand access to stay connected from home. “At times like these, those vibes really pull us through. Our mantra remains in our hearts and will keep us together in this brief time apart. We look forward to seeing you and reopening soon,” owner Lauren Travis posted on Instagram.
Orangetheory Fitness is suspending all partner workouts and plans to waive all coronavirus-related late, cancel and membership freeze fees.
