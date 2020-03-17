63-year-old man dies after family fight in east Charlotte, CMPD not filing charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they are not filing charges after a 63-year-old man died following a fight between family members in east Charlotte Sunday.
On March 15,, at 1:15 p.m., patrol officers responded to a domestic violence - physical assault call for service on Delta Lake Drive. When officers arrived, they determined that two family members had been involved in a physical altercation.
A short time after the dispute, 63-year-old Sylvester Coswell was taken to the hospital after complaining about a headache and then going unresponsive.
When Coswell arrived at the hospital, officers learned his condition was not survivable and immediately contacted the homicide unit to respond.
On Monday, Coswell was pronounced dead. On Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office ruled this case to be a homicide.
Detectives have spoken to all parties present during the altercation and determined they will not file charges. The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office for review.
This is an ongoing, active investigation. As further information develops, it will be released by CMPD Public Affairs.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
