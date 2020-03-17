13-year-old girl reported missing in Union County

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials in Union County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenage girl.
Thirteen-year-old Isabella Rose Woodard, who may go by “Bella,” was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on W. Franklin Street in Monroe.
Woodard is described as a white female, 5-ft tall and 140 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue shorts and black boots.
Anyone who sees Woodard or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700.
