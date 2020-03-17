Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The PGA TOUR has canceled the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte due to the coronavirus outbreak.
PGA TOUR announced plans Tuesday to cancel four events: RBC Heritage (April 13-19); Zurich Classic of New Orleans (April 20-26); Wells Fargo Championship (April 27-May 3); and AT&T Byron Nelson (May 4-10).
On March 12, the PGA TOUR made the announcement to cancel or postpone four weeks of events on all six Tours through the week of the Valero Texas Open (March 30-April 5). Augusta National Golf Club also announced the postponement of the Masters Tournament (April 6-12).
The latest cancellations come with the most recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization and the Office of the President of the United States.
Furthermore, the PGA of America has postponed the PGA Championship (May 14-17) for a date later this year, to be announced.
“Our focus now will be on how we use this moment in time to inspire our community and make sure we use the strength of the Wells Fargo Championship to do good. The tournament staff will be communicating with our title sponsor Wells Fargo, as well as our corporate partners and volunteers, regarding our role in continuing to make a positive impact on this region,” Wells Fargo Championship officials said in a statement.
The USGA is currently holding the dates for the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club as scheduled (June 18-21) but will continue to monitor the developing situation and follow recommendations by government authorities.
Tuesday’s cancellation of PGA TOUR events through May 10 applies to all six tours, although PGA TOUR Champions has rescheduled The Regions Tradition. Originally slated for May 7-10, the event will now be played September 24-27. PGA TOUR Champions previously announced on March 16 that the Mastercard Japan Championship (June 12-14) will not be contested due to the current travel advisories in place from the CDC, the WHO and the U.S. Department of State.
Individual ticket purchases will be refunded. Please visit www.wellsfargochampionship.com for details as they become available.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.