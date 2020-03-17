Weddings postponed, venues lose money amid coronavirus outbreak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s a lot changing in North Carolina as everyone figures out how to adjust to new policies amid coronavirus concerns. With each day that passes by, more weddings and milestone events are being canceled.
“It was bittersweet because we put all this planning into it, but the safety of our family members was more important,” said bride Allison Allen.
She and her fiancee were planning to get married at the end of March but after Governor Cooper’s executive order, it was postponed.
She’s not sure when the wedding will be now, but said her family’s health is her first priority.
“It’s just a one day event. It goes fast. It can be easily moved and everything will pan out," she said.
She says all of her vendors, including her venue are working with her and she’s not losing any money because of COVID-19.
Wedding venues and event centers aren’t fairing as well though.
Coretta Livingston runs Venue at 1801 and mostly plans baby showers. She says with all the cancellations she's not sure how she will pay her bills.
“We’re taking it one day at a time. Most events we’re trying to push them to another date but I have to refund some of the money because some of the people won’t be able to do a baby shower in June or July," she said. "Without my bookings I won’t be able to pay my bill.”
Right now event planners and brides are trying to reschedule these events for July and August, hoping North Carolina will have a better handle on the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.