Uptown Charlotte apartment complex informs residents of positive coronavirus case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An uptown Charlotte apartment complex has informed residents of a positive coronavirus case within the community.
The management team at Enclave Apartments sent a letter stating that they had been informed that one of its residents has been diagnosed with COVID-19 at its East 7th Street location.
“As we indicated in our resident communication earlier today, we have closed all of the property amenities at this time including the business and fitness center as well as the pool, dog park, and coffee machine in our office. We will be disinfecting these areas and will let you know when they reopen,” the message read.
Out of respect for the privacy of the resident and in compliance with privacy laws, the apartment management team said they cannot disclose the identity of the resident. Local health officials will interview the resident with COVID-19 to determine any individuals that should self-quarantine.
“We will assist with any requests and will follow any directions received from local health officials to ensure we are following appropriate protocols to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” the message said.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.