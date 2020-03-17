UNC System orders students off campuses, reduces housing and dining options

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (News & Observer) - The UNC System announced Tuesday that all universities across the state will make changes to keep students off campus for the Spring 2020 semester, including forcing students out of their dorms.
Students living in university housing will be instructed to “remain at, or return to, their permanent residences unless granted an exception by the institution,” according to a statement from the system.
The exceptions will be limited for students who have a “significant need” to stay on campus. Universities will also establish an exceptions process and health screening for those students.
Campuses will also reduce dining operations to takeout or similar options.
There have been 45 cases confirmed in North Carolina by the NC Department of Health and Human Services or by local county health departments, but none have been at any UNC System campuses.
In response to the threat of the virus, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper is ordering restaurants and bars to end dine-in service starting Tuesday and closed public schools statewide to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The UNC System previously instructed the institutions to transition from in-person instruction to online or remote classes during the spring semester. The hundreds of thousands of students and faculty at campuses in Chapel Hill, Charlotte, Boone, Wilmington, Greenville and others had an extra week of spring break to prepare for the new reality, which begins on Monday, March 23.
The NCAA also canceled spring athletics events and the remaining winter NCAA championships because of the threat of the coronavirus.
Universities, including UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State, encouraged students not to return to campus, but originally kept residence and dining halls, libraries and campus health facilities open for those who needed it.
UNC-CH also canceled all spring and summer 2020 study abroad programs in high risk European and Asian countries. NC State has also asked students abroad in Europe to come home.
Duke University has already told to students to vacate their dorms and remain off campus after spring break with the switch to online classes.
Duke students were told to leave their belongings in their dorms and the university would work with them to ship necessary items back to them.
The university is working with students with special circumstances, including personal safety, health and financial issues, as well as international students who need to stay on campus because of travel restrictions.