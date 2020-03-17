Three Rivers Land Trust receives $375,000 from Environmental Enhancement Grant program for Save the Yadkin Project

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Three Rivers Land Trust: Three Rivers Land Trust will receive $375,000 to assist in the acquisition of 2,424 acres, including 31 miles of shoreline along the Yadkin River. The land is currently owned by Alcoa which offered them up for conservation purposes as a part of the 2007 Yadkin River Relicensing Settlement Agreement (RSA).
The NC Wildlife Resources Commission and Three Rivers Land Trust have until September of 2021, to raise $8.5MM needed to purchase these lands or Alcoa has the opportunity to sell the lands on the open market.
“I am pleased to support this effort to preserve this rich land along the Yadkin River,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Doing so will protect and preserve this important resource.”
“Three Rivers Land Trust is thankful to have been awarded $375,000 from the Environmental Enhancement Grant Program to go towards the Tuckertown Lands Acquisition,” said Travis Morehead, Executive Director of Three Rivers Land Trust. “This project is important on a variety of levels, from public access to water quality to natural area protection, and we are grateful to EEG for contributing these funds towards making this acquisition possible.”
Last year, Three Rivers Land Trust and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission successfully purchased 2,463 acres and 45 miles of shoreline along the Yadkin and South Yadkin Rivers in Davie, Davidson, and Rowan Counties. All of the lands on both reservoirs will be owned by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and will continue to remain open to the public as game lands. Generations of North Carolinians have enjoyed access to these lands for a variety of recreational activities including; camping, hiking, , paddling, hunting, and fishing. Without this purchase, these lands could be sold, and the public recreation currently enjoyed would be lost.
More than 1.7 million people use the waters of the Yadkin-Pee Dee River Basin every day, for drinking water, for industry, for growing crops, for generating power and for recreation. Twenty-five public utilities draw water from the river. Approximately 8.6 million people live within 100 miles of the center of proposal acquisition including the metro areas of Charlotte, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. Maintaining conserved public access to these lands is crucial to outdoor recreation in the state.
The acquisition of the Alcoa Lands conserves critical habitat, connects conserved areas and wild places, provides for clean drinking water, maintains access for the public and helps to sustain the local outdoor recreation and tourism economies. To contribute to this important conservation project, please contact Three Rivers Land Trust today at 704-647-0302 or donate online at https://threeriverslandtrust.org/alcoa-lands-conservation/.
