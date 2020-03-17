Three Rivers Land Trust receives $375,000 from Environmental Enhancement Grant program for Save the Yadkin Project

Last year, Three Rivers Land Trust and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission successfully purchased 2,463 acres and 45 miles of shoreline along the Yadkin and South Yadkin Rivers in Davie, Davidson, and Rowan Counties. All of the lands on both reservoirs will be owned by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and will continue to remain open to the public as game lands. Generations of North Carolinians have enjoyed access to these lands for a variety of recreational activities including; camping, hiking, , paddling, hunting, and fishing. Without this purchase, these lands could be sold, and the public recreation currently enjoyed would be lost.