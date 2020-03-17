2 shot, seriously injured in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were shot and seriously injured in Charlotte Tuesday evening.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers responded to the intersection of 15th and Harrill Street at 6:25 p.m. in regards to an assault with a deadly weapon.
Upon arrival, officers found two people with gunshot wounds.
Mecklenburg EMS has transported both victims to the hospital with serious injuries.
Officers are actively investigating this incident and canvassing the area.
There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, any arrests or possibles suspects.
This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other details.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.