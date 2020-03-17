School buses used to deliver food for students in Burke County

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - As most school systems in North Carolina are doing, Burke County Public Schools has started offering pickup service for meals to keep school children fed during the coronavirus shutdown.
Several schools in the county were designated as pick-up points for parents. Officials, though, were concerned that many children were still not getting the food because of lack of transportation and other reasons.
So on Tuesday, the system started using school buses to take food to some of the bus stops to hand out.
“It is important to the children and important to us,” said Mountain View Elementary Principal Christie McMahon.
The Burke County Schools website has locations and schedules and officials are asking folks to spread the word. Buses will deliver 5 days a week and pickup at certain schools will be 7 days a week.
The effort will continue as long as needed, said officials.
