Scattered rain possible for St. Patrick’s Day, yet a big warm-up is ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain showers will be possible for Tuesday, especially for the first half of the day. Tuesday high temperatures look to make it back into the 60s.
Warmer temperatures, with isolated to scattered rain continue for the rest of the work week. Wednesday will feature high temperatures in the upper 60s, with upper 70s on Thursday, and 80 degrees for Friday.
The weekend will start off in the 70s, with scattered rain possible Saturday, as a cold front moves through the region. High temperatures cool back into the 50s for Sunday and Monday of next week.
Enjoy the warmer temperatures ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers.
