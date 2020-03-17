DHEC: 14 new cases of COVID-19 being investigated in S.C., first case in Richland Co. announced

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has announced 14 additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
In total, there are 47 total cases in 13 counties. Among those cases, SC DHEC has announced the first case in Richland County, one new case in Lexington County, and five new cases in Kershaw County. Here’s a look at the list of new cases:
- 1 new case from Beaufort County
- 2 new cases from Charleston County
- 1 new case from Calhoun County
- 5 new cases from Kershaw County
- 1 new case from Lexington County
- 1 new case from Richland County
- 1 new case from York County
- 1 new case from Greenville County
- 1 new case from Horry County
The total number of cases includes one death that has been previously announced by DHEC. Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist, said there have been 456 COVID-19 tests performed by DHEC with 409 tests returning with negative results.
As part of the effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Henry McMaster has issued mandatory orders for the following:
- State agencies have been ordered to waive regulations for the coronavirus
- The South Carolina Department of Revenue will extend the deadline for state taxes to June 1.
- Restaurants and bars will close their dine-in services for customers beginning March 18; however, curbside services (drive-thru and delivery) will be allowed
- Events with 50 or more people will be prohibited
- DHEC will waive regulations for hospitals to use medical students
While Gov. McMaster issued these mandatory orders, he also requested the following:
- Medical and surgical centers in S.C. should halt elective and non-emergency procedures for 72 hours
- Insurance companies should pay100% of costs associated with COVID-19 office visits
- Incentivize doctors to treat non-COVID-19 patients via telehealth
- Grocery stores should limit the purchases of paper products (toilet paper, paper towels) and water.
- Businesses should have “senior hours” to allow senior citizens to shop at stores
- Private employers should allow employees to work remotely
FACTS ABOUT CORONAVIRUS
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the coronavirus is spread mainly from person-to-person by those in close contact, or through coughing and sneezing by someone who’s infected.
Symptoms of coronavirus can show up between two and 14 days of exposure, health officials said. Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But some severe cases can lead to death.
Those who are at the highest risk of catching COVID-19 are the young, the elderly and those who are already being treated for chronic medical diseases.
Young people who contract the virus are not likely to have a serious case, research shows.
Doctors said there is not currently a treatment or vaccine for COVID-19, but over-the-counter medications, like cold and cough medicines, can help treat symptoms of the virus.
The mortality rate for people with the virus has been widely reported around 2 to 3%, but health experts note the actual percentage is not that high, as not all cases are diagnosed or reported.
The rate is higher than the flu, which kills on average about 0.1% of people who get it, based on a 10-year average of data from the CDC.
Anyone with concerns about their health, or who believes they are showing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider.
People with general questions about coronavirus should call the DHEC Care Line at 855-472-3432. The line is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Callers are urged to be patient as call volumes are high.
People without a doctor can take advantage of free online screening from Prisma Health and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).
MUSC has an online platform to aid with coronavirus diagnosis and care. Go to musc.care and access the COVID-19 platform. The service is free with code: COVID19.
Prisma Health also has a free virtual visit, which allows patients to video conference with a doctor instead of coming into a facility. The goal is to keep patients who don’t need to be treated at a hospital at home. Go to primsahealth.org/virtual-visit and use promo code COVID19 for a free virtual visit.
For more information on COVID-19, click or tap here to visit the CDC’s website.
