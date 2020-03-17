Physician at OrthoCarolina in Charlotte tests positive for coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A physician with OrthoCarolina is now under quarantine at home after testing positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the company announced Tuesday.
The physician, whose name has not been released, works at OrthoCarolina’s Hip & Knee Center in Mercy Hospital on Vail Avenue in Charlotte. Officials say employees who had close contact with the physician are also under self-quarantine at their homes.
“At OrthoCarolina, the safety and wellbeing of our patients, team members and the communities we serve is paramount. In response to our providers’ confirmed exposure to the COVID-19 virus, we have proceeded with the utmost caution,” OrthoCarolina said in a press release. “All employees who have been in close proximity to this physician are quarantining at home in accordance with public health recommendations while the clinic is sanitized and disinfected.”
Shortly before the news about the physician was released, Mecklenburg County announced an additional four patients, bringing the county’s total to 11.
Forty people have now tested positive for the coronavirus in North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
