Physician at OrthoCarolina in Charlotte tests positive for coronavirus

“At OrthoCarolina, the safety and wellbeing of our patients, team members and the communities we serve is paramount. In response to our providers’ confirmed exposure to the COVID-19 virus, we have proceeded with the utmost caution,” OrthoCarolina said in a press release. “All employees who have been in close proximity to this physician are quarantining at home in accordance with public health recommendations while the clinic is sanitized and disinfected.”