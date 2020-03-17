Paratroopers return to Fort Bragg after nine-month deployment in Afghanistan

Paratroopers returned to Fort Bragg Monday from their nine-month deployment in Afghanistan. (Source: 82nd Airborne Division/Facebook)
By WBTV Web Staff | March 16, 2020 at 10:36 PM EDT - Updated March 16 at 10:36 PM

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WBTV) - Paratroopers returned to Fort Bragg Monday from their nine-month deployment in Afghanistan.

Officials welcomed home the large group of 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division paratroopers.

“The All American Division is proud of all you accomplished while deployed and extremely happy to have you home with us again,” a Facebook post from the 82nd Airborne Division read.

More than 3,000 Panther Brigade Paratroopers deployed to more than 30 locations across Afghanistan in support of multiple missions including training,

While there, the paratroopers are advising and assisting Afghan security forces and defending U.S. bases, logistics assets and Special Operations Forces.

