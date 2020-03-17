Panthers give Cam Newton permission to seek trade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After nine years with the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Cam Newton now has the team’s permission to seek a trade.
The Panthers made the announcement Tuesday morning after Newton and his representatives met with General Manager Marty Hurney.
“One of the distinct pleasures of my career was selecting Cam with the first pick in the 2011 draft,” Hurney said. “Every year difficult decisions are made and they are never easy. We have been working with Cam and his agent to find the best fit for him moving forward and he will always be a Carolina Panther in our hearts.”
Cam Newton responded to the decision on Twitter.
Newton has suffered multiple injuries in the past four years, leading to multiple surgeries on his throwing shoulder and was limited to two games in 2019 after a Lisfranc fracture to his left foot during the pre-season.
He holds most of the team’s all-time passing records.
