11 new coronavirus cases connected to Duke overseas group, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN/WBTV) – Durham County health officials announced Wednesday evening 11 new coronavirus cases linked to the group of Duke University students who traveled internationally, a news release said.
Durham County officials on Tuesday had said 15 members of the Duke community tested positive. Wednesday’s 11 new cases came not long after Wake County announced five new presumptive positive results.
Durham County’s 23 cases are the most in the state. Wake County has 22.
Durham County officials said their newest patients are isolated at home.
The cases are all connected to an overseas travel group. Duke announced last week that four positive test results came from that same group. Those four patients remain overseas.
All members of this group will self-quarantine at their homes off-campus upon returning to Durham and that will continue until they receive medical clearance.
“We understand that the individuals who tested positive are in good health. Durham County Public Health and Duke Health will work to test all other individuals who traveled with this group,” Duke said in a release.
The school will not release further information on the patients due to privacy concerns.
“Finally, it goes without saying that this is a global crisis. As we can expect to see growing number of confirmed coronavirus cases within our Duke community, it is vital that we all use common sense and good judgment,” Kyle J. Cavanaugh, vice president for Administration and Emergency Coordinator said.
“Both the Durham County Department of Public Health and Duke University want to assure the Durham community that every step is being taken to provide guidance to any individuals in Durham county who may have been exposed to COVID-19,” the Durham County press release said.
