Nearly 75 price-gouging complaints in NC, mostly on groceries, sanitizer and fuel, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - As the COVID-19 crisis continues across the world and North Carolina, price-gouging was recently outlawed by a State of Emergency from Gov. Roy Cooper.
However, that has not stopped some stores, vendors or individuals from over-charging on certain items, according to the North Carolina Attorney General’s office.
As of Monday, there have been 72 complaints of price-gouging, according to the North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.
The most common individual item complained about regarding price gouging is sanitizer, followed by a tie between fuel and cleaning products.
Nearly half of all price-gouging complaints have been about “groceries” in general, according to a news release from Stein’s office.
Sanitizer was receiving the most complaints last week until groceries far exceeded that starting on Friday. Those complaints have kept growing, according to the news release. Health products were also among the complaints about price gouging.
Throughout North Carolina, the most complaints were lodged in Wake County, followed by Durham County and then Buncombe County, officials said.
