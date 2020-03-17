More Charlotte businesses temporarily closing amid coronavirus outbreak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple Charlotte businesses have now announced that they are temporarily closing due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Several restaurants have shared their plans on social media. One of them is Seoul Food Meat Company in South End.
The restaurant announced on Facebook Monday morning that they would be temporarily closing due to the coronavirus outbreak. WBTV spoke to the director of operations at the restaurant, David Choi, Monday night. Choi said some of the South End businesses noticed a decline in customers this past weekend.
“We all saw a dip in sales, attendance, people were canceling reservations,” noted Choi.
He said several employees from the restaurant have children and management wanted the employees to be able to be with their families during the coronavirus outbreak.
“I think it’s very important to pay attention to what we were doing in the community and not putting our employees in harm’s way, so yeah I definitely think it was a necessary move,” said Choi.
He said management is now trying to figure out how to keep money coming in amid the coronavirus outbreak.
“It’s such a business that we depend on people coming in so we gotta figure out a way to get food out,” said Choi.
A sign on the front door of the restaurant explains why the eatery is closed and directs customers to follow Seoul Food Meat Company on social media for updates on the restaurant’s status.
Another business to temporarily close is 704 Shop in South End. The clothing retailer specializes in Charlotte-based lifestyle apparel.
WBTV spoke to one of the shop’s owners, Christopher Moxley, via FaceTime Monday evening. He explained the decision to close.
“For us it was really just about taking care of ourselves, taking care of our staff and doing our due diligence to make sure we’re taking care of the community as well,” said Moxley.
He said the business is hopeful that online sales will continue to come in while the storefront is dark.
“These online sales, believe it, make no mistake about it, they’re everything for us right now,” said Moxley.
He said he is unsure how long his business will remain closed.
