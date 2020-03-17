Man hurt in ATV accident in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was injured in an accident involving an ATV in Rowan County on Saturday.
According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Lonnie Wade Gordon was hurt after the ATV he was riding apparently “rolled over several times.”
Gordon’s wife located her husband face down in a field near Bradshaw Road. According to the deputy, the 2015 Can-Am Outlander 850 ATV was damaged, missing pieces of the frame, and was lying on its left side near Gordon.
Gordon’s wife and a friend performed CPR on Lonnie Gordon until EMS arrived. Gordon was airlifted from the scene by helicopter and taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
The extent of Gordon’s injuries is not known.
