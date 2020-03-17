Man facing multiple charges after allegedly ramming deputy’s car during chase

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested in Iredell County and is facing multiple charges after deputies say he rammed a patrol car during a pursuit on Friday.
Dominique Tracy Sanders, 22 is charged with felony possession of firearm by convicted felon, felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony flee or elude arrest in a motor vehicle, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, felony maintain a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance, misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, driving while license revoked and displaying a fictitious license plate.
The incident began when deputies say they tried to pull Sanders over for a traffic violation on Newton Drive at Park Drive, but he wouldn’t stop. Instead, officials say Sanders sped off, ramming a patrol car a short time later as he continued trying to get away.
At one point, the release states, Sanders jumped from the car and tried to run away on foot and fought with deputies trying to take him into custody. Eventually he was arrested.
Deputies say a search of Sanders’ vehicle turned up a half pound of marijuana, a stolen firearm, $782 in cash and drug paraphernelia.
According to the arrest report, Sanders is a convicted felon who is on federal probation and had 14 outstanding warrants in Buncombe and Davie Counties.
Sanders was given a $250,000 bond on the Iredell County charges, a $500,000 bond for the Buncombe charges and $26,000 for the Davie charges. He was also placed on a Federal Detainer for the federal probation warrant and given no bond on that charge.
No further information has been released.
