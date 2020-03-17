Man charged for striking girlfriend with car in domestic violence dispute

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Tuesday, deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office released information about a domestic violence incident that occurred on Sunday.
According to the report, deputies responded to a call about a disturbance on Barncliff Court in Kannapolis. A man at that location told him that his friend Bryan Oneal and Bryan’s girlfriend were in an argument. He said that when he tried to get Bryan to calm down that Bryan “shoved him down onto the porch.”
When the man got up, he said that Bryan punched him in the face. When Bryan went to get into his girlfriend’s car to leave, Bryan’s girlfriend walked over and stood behind the car. Bryan “proceeded to back up until he hit (the girlfriend) with the car.”
Bryan was taken into custody by deputies. While he was being arrested he told deputies that he had hydrocodone in his pocket. Deputies say they found six hydrocodone pills in an unlabeled pill bottle.
Oneal was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, drug possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His next court date is April 20.
No additional information was released.
