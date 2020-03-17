Local restaurants struggle with how to go forward in wake of dining room ban

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Governor Cooper’s order that restaurants in North Carolina close dining rooms has left many local restaurant owners and employees wondering what they will do now.
“We don’t really do carry out, it was kind of like my heart kind of stopped a little, you know, its such a small business we rely on people coming in," said Ashley Medina at Mean Mug in downtown Salisbury, "it’s a letdown, it is.”
It is letdown and much more for thousands who work in the restaurant industry.
Governor said today that the action must be taken.
“We know there will be many more (cases) to come. The good news is that we have no deaths to report and that all of the cases can be traced to travel outside of the state or contact with a known positive person.
“However we know that this will change. It is likely we already have community spread, which is yet to show up in the testing, and we know that more people will get sick and that lives are in danger.
“Therefore, reasonable but strong actions are needed now to help suppress the spread of this virus and to save lives.”
While some businesses will close at least temporarily, others will use much smaller staffs to operate as drive-thru only.
On Tuesday at Wink’s BBQ, a lot of folks were enjoying the last dining room meal of fried flounder and hush puppies for a while.
“We’re going to do the best we can," said Dinah Cordell. "We’re going to try to do the take out and see how we can go but that’s a lot less employees not working, that’s going to take 4 people when we’ve normally got 15-20 on the floor.”
Dinah’s dad bought this restaurant in 1974, she says they’ve never experienced anything like this.
“We have never had to shut down for anything," Cordell said.
For those at Wink’s, the local coffee shops, and the 1000’s of other restaurants affected by the announcement and burdened by the uncertainty of how long it will go on, Dinah Cordell has this message.
“This too shall pass is what I feel like, it’s going to be okay…everything is going to be fine. I believe that.”
Late on Tuesday Evelyn Medina from Mean Mug said that the City of Salisbury had agreed to provide cones for downtown restaurant owners to put in front of their businesses for use with takeout orders.
On the way to the Salisbury City Council meeting, Salisbury City Manager W. Lane Bailey said that the city was doing what it could to help the local businesses to stay open and within the guidelines.
