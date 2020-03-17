A little bit of rain, a lot of warm weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly cloudy today with a small lingering chance for a shower. Afternoon readings will be milder as I’m forecasting them to jump to the seasonal middle 60s.
Mostly cloudy skies hold tonight and again Wednesday with overnight lows not far from 50° and midweek highs back in the middle 60s. The rain chance remains pretty low.
A noticeable warming trend will kick in on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s before warming further to near 80° by Friday afternoon! The rain chance Thursday looks to remain low before very gradually ramping up a bit with a late-day round of thundershowers possible Friday into early Saturday as a cold front drifts by.
The rest of Saturday should offer drier conditions as a slow cooling trend begins. Highs Saturday drop off about 10° to the upper 60s before falling further to the middle 50s on Sunday.
The spring equinox is officially this Thursday, March 19th, 2020 at 11:49 PM.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
