Lincoln County reports first coronavirus case, 7 others being evaluated

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Health Department announced the county’s first positive case of novel coronavirus.
Seven other people have been tested for COVID-19 in Lincoln County and are currently being evaluated, according to the Health Department.
Those seven people including the person who tested positive for coronavirus are self-isolating. Lincoln County is still considered a low risk community at this time, according to the county health department.
“Lincoln County is prepared and ready to respond should COVID-19 illness be confirmed in the community,” said a release from the Lincoln County health department on Tuesday.
Lincoln County residents are urged to exercise judgment and take the following precautions as appropriate:
- Monitor information provided by the CDC and NCDHHS in addition to any official State or County communications.
- Practice good hygiene and take everyday preventive actions:
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds at a time.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are ill.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
- Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.
- Older people and people with severe chronic conditions (heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease) should take special precautions because they are at higher risk of developing a more serious COVID-19 illness.
- Pay attention for potential COVID-19 symptoms including fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you feel like you are developing symptoms, call your doctor or medical provider.
For general questions regarding COVID-19 please call the Coronavirus Helpline at 1-866-462-3821.
For specific concerns regarding Lincoln County please call the Lincoln County Health Department triage line at 704-736-8510.
