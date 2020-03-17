Lincoln County reports first coronavirus case, 7 others being evaluated

Lincoln County reports first coronavirus case, 7 others being evaluated
The Lincoln County Health Department announced the county’s first positive case of novel coronavirus. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | March 17, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT - Updated March 17 at 4:51 PM

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Health Department announced the county’s first positive case of novel coronavirus.

Seven other people have been tested for COVID-19 in Lincoln County and are currently being evaluated, according to the Health Department.

Those seven people including the person who tested positive for coronavirus are self-isolating. Lincoln County is still considered a low risk community at this time, according to the county health department.

“Lincoln County is prepared and ready to respond should COVID-19 illness be confirmed in the community,” said a release from the Lincoln County health department on Tuesday.

Lincoln County residents are urged to exercise judgment and take the following precautions as appropriate:

  • Monitor information provided by the CDC and NCDHHS in addition to any official State or County communications.
  • Practice good hygiene and take everyday preventive actions:
  • Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds at a time.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are ill.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
  • Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.
  • Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.
  • Older people and people with severe chronic conditions (heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease) should take special precautions because they are at higher risk of developing a more serious COVID-19 illness.
  • Pay attention for potential COVID-19 symptoms including fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you feel like you are developing symptoms, call your doctor or medical provider.

For general questions regarding COVID-19 please call the Coronavirus Helpline at 1-866-462-3821.

For specific concerns regarding Lincoln County please call the Lincoln County Health Department triage line at 704-736-8510.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.