1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at north Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a north Charlotte apartment complex Monday night.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives are conducting a homicide investigation on Hosta Drive. CMPD officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call that came in at 9:39 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the apartment complex. MEDIC took the victim to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center- Main where he was pronounced dead. No names were released.
A second victim was located nearby who was also shot during this incident. He was also taken by MEDIC to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
This is an ongoing, active investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.