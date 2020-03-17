1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at north Charlotte apartment complex

Homicide investigation underway after reported shooting in north Charlotte
By WBTV Web Staff | March 16, 2020 at 10:57 PM EDT - Updated March 17 at 12:23 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a north Charlotte apartment complex Monday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives are conducting a homicide investigation on Hosta Drive. CMPD officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call that came in at 9:39 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the apartment complex. MEDIC took the victim to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center- Main where he was pronounced dead. No names were released.

A second victim was located nearby who was also shot during this incident. He was also taken by MEDIC to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.