S.C. Gov. orders dine-in services to close Wednesday, 47 coronavirus cases statewide

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTV ) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is investigating 14 additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the total number statewide to 47 cases in 13 counties. There is one coronavirus-related death in the state.
“We emphasize the importance of practicing disease prevention measures and following recommendations for social distancing to protect our community as a whole,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has also issued an executive order stating new guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The executive order will close all dine-in services at restaurants and bars beginning on Wednesday, March 18. To-go/take out services will be allowed.
McMaster also announced that he is prohibiting organized events of 50 or more across the state. The Department of Revenue has extended the state tax deadlines to June 1.
McMaster also asked grocery stores and big box stores to limit the number of customer purchases on paper products and disinfectants.
County location of new cases
- 1 new case from Beaufort County
- 2 new cases from Charleston County
- 1 new case from Calhoun County
- 5 new cases from Kershaw County
- 1 new case from Lexington County
- 1 new case from Richland County
- 1 new case from York County
- 1 new case from Greenville County
- 1 new case from Horry County
As the state’s number of positive cases increases, DHEC will continue to provide the number of positive cases and the county of residence. One case previously reported in Kershaw County has been corrected to a Fairfield County case. DHEC’s new COVID-19 county map provides the number of cases by county and is updated daily.
“We know that many South Carolinians are concerned about what impact this virus may have on themselves, their loved ones, and our state,” Traxler said. “This is a rapidly evolving public health event, and DHEC takes every new infectious disease seriously.”
The coronavirus death in South Carolina was an elderly person out of Lexington County. The person was a resident at Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility.
FACTS ABOUT CORONAVIRUS
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the coronavirus is spread mainly from person-to-person by those in close contact, or through coughing and sneezing by someone who’s infected.
Symptoms of coronavirus can show up between two and 14 days of exposure, health officials said. Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But some severe cases can lead to death.
Those who are at the highest risk of catching COVID-19 are the young, the elderly and those who are already being treated for chronic medical diseases.
Young people who contract the virus are not likely to have a serious case, research shows.
Doctors said there is not currently a treatment or vaccine for COVID-19, but over-the-counter medications, like cold and cough medicines, can help treat symptoms of the virus.
The mortality rate for people with the virus has been widely reported around 2 to 3%, but health experts note the actual percentage is not that high, as not all cases are diagnosed or reported.
The rate is higher than the flu, which kills on average about 0.1% of people who get it, based on a 10-year average of data from the CDC.
Anyone with concerns about their health, or who believes they are showing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider.
People with general questions about coronavirus should call the DHEC Care Line at 855-472-3432. The line is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Callers are urged to be patient as call volumes are high.
People without a doctor can take advantage of free online screening from Prisma Health and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).
MUSC has an online platform to aid with coronavirus diagnosis and care. Go to musc.care and access the COVID-19 platform. The service is free with code: COVID19.
Prisma Health also has a free virtual visit, which allows patients to video conference with a doctor instead of coming into a facility. The goal is to keep patients who don’t need to be treated at a hospital at home. Go to primsahealth.org/virtual-visit and use promo code COVID19 for a free virtual visit.
For more information on COVID-19, click or tap here to visit the CDC’s website.
