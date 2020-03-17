Group asks Mecklenburg leaders to reduce jail population to prevent spread of virus behind bars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A group in Charlotte is asking for changes they say will help protect those behind bars from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group, which includes lawyers, civil rights activists and citizens, is asking for local leaders to take six specific measures to prevent the spread of the virus in Mecklenburg County jails.
They are scheduled to hold a press conference outside the Mecklenburg County Jail Tuesday evening to express their concerns.
“People in jail are unable to distance themselves from others and take the preventative measures that are necessary to prevent infection and protect the population,” a letter to City leaders read. “Worse, jails are particularly vulnerable to outbreaks because the underlying health conditions that can cause infection or exacerbate harm are very prevalent among incarcerated people.”
The letter claims the spread of COVID-19 would threaten “everyone incarcerated in a jail, along with their loved ones, jail staff, and the state’s public health infrastructure at large.”
The measures being asked of Mecklenburg County officials includes:
- Releasing those being held pre-trial because they cannot afford bail on personal recognizance
- Citing and releasing anyone charged with misdemeanors
- Prioritizing the immediate release of people who are most vulnerable to the virus
- Reducing release conditions and restrictions
- Reducing the jail population by releasing anyone serving low-level convictions who are within six months of their release date
- Ensuring care and hygiene for those who remain incarcerated
“These sensible steps will protect the public from outbreaks, while continued mass detention will not,” the letter read. “We know this pandemic presents a range of challenges, and we share your commitment to ensuring the community’s safety and health. We urge you to take necessary and immediate action to save lives.”
You can read the letter and recommendations below:
Effective on Monday, March 16, visitation was suspended at all North Carolina prisons to minimize the health risks from the spread of coronavirus.
Recommendations made on March 12 included restricting visitors for residential establishments including correctional facilities.
Dozens of other states have taken similar measures in the past few days.
