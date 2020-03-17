Detours planned for Union Street in downtown Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews are planning work along Union Street South at the intersection of Means Ave. SE in downtown Concord, which will re-route traffic on Thursday (March 19).
The work will involve searching for underground utilities in the area.
The detour is as follows:
Traffic heading Southeast on Union St. N will take Cabarrus Ave. E and turn right onto Church St. S., then take another right onto Corban Ave. SE, to continue traveling on Union St. S.
Northwest traffic on Union will detour right on Corban Ave. SE, left on Church St. S, left on Cabarrus Ave. E. the right back on Union Street.
Phase one of the courthouse expansion involves installation of an elevator shaft for transporting inmates to existing courtrooms. The elevator shaft currently in use will be demolished during the renovation process. A separation wall will also be constructed to create a boundary between the courthouse and building annex, according to Kyle Bilafer, Cabarrus County area manager of operations.
Officials expect the entire project to last about five years. Plans include relocation of the courthouse entrance to a pedestrian plaza which will replace Means Avenue. This will allow for better access from Church and Union streets.
The project will update the nearly 50-year-old building and help with a continued increase in court activity.
