City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg Co. closing multiple buildings to public due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County officials are closing multiple buildings to the public in response to the unprecedented spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
For the city of Charlotte, city-operated buildings will be closed to the public indefinitely beginning Wednesday, March 18. The following facilities will remain open at this time:
- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) stations.
- Charlotte Fire Department (CFD) stations.
- Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
- Charlotte Area Transit System stations, including the Charlotte Transportation Center.
Additional updates to city services include:
Charlotte City Council
The Charlotte City Council meeting scheduled for Monday, March 23, has been canceled. The city continues to work on virtual meeting solutions that would satisfy North Carolina’s open meeting laws.
Charlotte Water
Residents can pay water bills online, by calling 311 or 704-336-7600, or by mail. Cash payments can be made at several authorized payment locations including CVS, 7-11, Family Dollar and ACE Cash Express. More information about bill payment options is available online.
The drive-through payment center at Old City Hall, 600 East Trade St., will remain open 8 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS)
Beginning March 18 and until further notice, the CATS Pass Sales Office will be open Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Anyone needing to purchase a pass outside these abbreviated hours can do so on the CATS Pass app or at ridetransit.org. CATS passes can be purchased with cash at various pass sales locations. A full list of locations is available online.
Planning, Design and Development
The CLT Development Center will operate virtually. Questions about CLT Development Center services can be directed to 704-336-6692.
Call 980-314-2633 for Suttle zoning questions.
General Planning, Design and Development questions can be directed to 704-336-2205.
For Mecklenburg County, departments are closing the following facilities and canceling services/events until further notice effective Wednesday, March 18, 2020:
Tax Collector
The Office of the Tax Collector will close its service point counter to the public beginning Wednesday, March 18. Taxpayers will not be able to obtain in-person customer service assistance or make payments at the counter.
The Tax Collector drop box, located to the left of the service points, will be available for tax payments. Please use entrance E at the Valerie C. Woodard Center (3205 Freedom Dr., Charlotte) to access the lobby and the drop box. Only checks may be submitted through the drop box. Be sure to include the bill or parcel number on your check.
Taxpayers may also pay their bills using electronic checks (eChecks) or credit and debit cards online at MeckNC.gov/paytax or by calling 1-800-994-1026. Please note that there is a service fee of 2.35% or minimum of $1.95 to use a credit or debit card. There is no fee for an eCheck payment.
To speak to a collections representative, please email TaxMeck@mecklenburgcountync.gov, dial 311 (704-336-7600 if dialing outside the county limits), or visit MeckNC.gov/paytax.
Park and Recreation
All Park and Recreation centers, including aquatic, nature and senior centers, are closed. Park and Recreation is postponing all planned public meetings and presentations until further notice. Residents will be notified of rescheduled dates through the County’s calendar. Activities and events that anticipate more than 50 people in attendance will also be canceled until further notice. Event organizers and registrants are being notified.
All County parks, nature preserves and greenways are open to the public except for organized athletics (practices and games). The department will honor existing reservations at picnic shelters and indoor pavilions for events under 50.
Social Services
Adult and Family & Children's Medicaid
Customers can apply online using ePASS (https://www.nc.gov/services/e-pass). After the application has been submitted online, a DSS employee will reach out to complete the interview by telephone.
Adult Protective Services (APS) Intake and Investigations
Call 704-336-CARE (2273).
Adult Protective Services (APS) Guardianship
Call Just1Call at 704-432-1111.
Child Care Resources, Inc. (CCRI)
Office will remain open at this time with limited staffing. Please call the main number at 704-376-6697 to confirm your appointment before arrival.
Community Social Work
Call Just1Call at 704-432-1111.
Child Protective Services (CPS) Adoptions and Post-Adoptions
Call 980-314-7700.
Child Protective Services (CPS) Family In-Home
Call 980-314-7700.
Child Protective Services (CPS) Independent Living
Call 980-314-7700.
Child Protective Services (CPS) Intake
To report child abuse, neglect or human trafficking call the 24-hour HELP line at 980-31-HELPS (43577).
Child Protective Services (CPS) Interstate Compact
Call 980-314-7700.
Child Protective Services (CPS) Investigations
Call 980-314-7700.
Child Protective Services (CPS) Permanency Planning/Foster Care
Call 980-314-7700.
Emergency Assistance, General Assistance and Crisis Intervention
With utility companies temporarily halting disconnections and NC courts stopping evictions and foreclosures, Crisis Assistance Ministry (CAM) will close all facilities effective March 17, 2020 until further notice. After the COVID-19 threat has passed, struggling families will still need support. Should you like to help, financial contributions can be online anytime at https://www.crisisassistance.org/donate/challenge/.
Food & Nutrition Services (FNS) – Intake & Redeterminations
We encourage customers to apply online at https://epass.nc.gov/CitizenPortal/application.do or through a mail for all applications and recertifications. To receive a mail-in application and assistance in applying for benefits, call 704-336-3000. Recertification paperwork is automatically mailed to the customer’s last known mailing address. Completed recertification packets should be mailed to 301 Billingsley Rd Charlotte NC 28211. If recertification paperwork was not received and the case is due for recertification, customers can complete the process online using ePASS at https://epass.nc.gov/CitizenPortal/application.do. Customers can also call Customer Connect at 704-336-3000 for recertification assistance.
Food & Nutrition Employment Training Program
Service is currently suspended.
Food Pantry
Service is currently suspended at the DSS buildings. Customers can call Customer Connect at 704-336-3000 for assistance.
Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP)
Customers can apply online through ePASS at https://epass.nc.gov/CitizenPortal/application.do or complete a mail-in application. To receive a mail-in application, call 704-336-3000.
Mecklenburg Transportation Services (MTS)
For transportation scheduling, call 704-336-4547.
Senior Congregate Nutrition Program (SCNP)
SCNP has closed all congregate meal sites and is delivering meals to food insecure customers. For confirmation on a food delivery, call 704-432-1111.
Work First Employment Services
Service is currently suspended.
Work First Family Assistance
Customers wishing to apply for Work First Family Assistance should contact Customer Connect at 704-336-3000 to have an application mailed to them. Interviews will be conducted by phone once the completed application has been mailed back or left in the outside drop box at DSS at 301 Billingsley Rd Charlotte NC 28211.
Public Health
Child Development Services Agency
Access the service here: https://www.mecknc.gov/HealthDepartment/cds/Pages/default.aspx
Communicable Disease (CD)
Call 704-336-2812 or go to https://www.mecknc.gov/HealthDepartment/CDControl/Pages/default.aspx
Dental Clinic
Services Temporarily Suspended
Environmental Health-State Inspections
Call the main Environmental Health number at 980-314-1620 or go to https://www.mecknc.gov/HealthDepartment/EnvironmentalHealth/Pages/Default.aspx?src=hh
Family Planning
Services Temporarily Suspended
HIV/Sexually Transmitted Infections Clinic
Call 704-336-6500 or go to https://www.mecknc.gov/HealthDepartment/CDControl/HIVSTDSurveillance/Pages/STD-Testing-Sites.aspx
Immunizations
Services Temporarily Suspended
Tuberculosis
Call 704-336-6500 or go to https://www.mecknc.gov/HealthDepartment/ClinicServices/Pages/TB%20Control.aspx
Vital Records
Records can be requested online https://www.mecknc.gov/ROD/VitalRecords/Pages/default.aspx
Women, Infants & Children’s Program (WIC)
Customers can call the NW and Charlotte East WIC Office at 704-336-6500. When possible, customers will be assisted by phone. Customers can also view information online at https://www.mecknc.gov/HealthDepartment/ClinicServices/WIC/Pages/Default.aspx
Community Support Services Domestic Violence Adult Services/Programa Confianza
Service is currently suspended. For domestic violence crisis support, call the Greater Charlotte Hope Line at 980-771-HOPE (4673) or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.
Domestic Violence Children's Services
Service is currently suspended. For domestic violence crisis support, call the Greater Charlotte Hope Line at 980-771-HOPE (4673) or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. Teens experiencing dating violence can text loveis to 22522.
Coordinated Entry
This service is currently suspended for in person assessments. Customers call 211.
Homeless Resource Center
Will provide boxed meals on Monday, Thursday and Friday nights.
NOVA (New Options for Violent Actions)
Service is currently suspended.
Violence Prevention
Service is currently suspended.
Shelter Plus Care – Subsidies
Landlords and customers should contact Kenya Dawson, Program Supervisor, at 980-215-3694.
Substance Use
Service is currently suspended. For mental health emergency response, call Atrium’s Behavioral Health Help Line at 704-444-2400 or Mecklenburg County Mobile CriSyS at 704-566-3410 and select option 1 for support.
Supervised Visitation & Safe Exchange Center
No new referrals for this service at this time. Services continue for existing clients. Contact the center at 980-314-8680.
Veterans Services
This service is currently suspended. VA suicide crisis line is 1-800-273-8255. Veteran Bridge Home at 1-855-425-8838. Veterans can manage apply for and manage VA benefits at https://www.ebenefits.va.gov/ebenefits/homepage.
Department of Community Resources
Child Support
The Child Support Office will be closed to the public. Customers may reach Child Support online (childsupportezapply.com), by phone (704-432-9300) and via mail (5800 Executive Center Drive Suite 200 Charlotte 28212).
Community Resource Center
The Community Resource Center at the Valerie C. Woodard Center on Freedom Drive will be closed. The services offered by partner agencies can be accessed at those main offices, depending on availability at Novant, Legal Aid, Charlotte Works and CPCC.
Land Use and Environmental Services Agency (LUESA)
LUESA’s main office on Suttle Avenue will not be accessible to the public. Customers are encouraged to go online or call to receive services.
Code Enforcement’s offices will be closed, but Mecklenburg County Code Enforcement is open for business. Code Enforcement is dedicated to serving their customers and to being a partner in building a thriving community.
- Customer service staff continues to be available to help customers navigate services by phone and via e-mail.
- Plan review will continue to be conducted electronically. While some staff will be working remotely to further reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, all staff will be reachable by phone and e-mail. Preliminary and other meetings cannot be conducted in person – staff will contact customers with scheduled meetings to make arrangements for a virtual or “video chat” meeting.
- Permitting will continue.
- Field inspections will continue, with some slight modifications made to accommodate social distancing on the job site. Residential inspections for occupied homes that cannot occur due to illness or concern on the part of the homeowner or inspector will be rescheduled (and documented in the contractor’s dashboard as a no-fault failure). Third party inspections cannot be conducted without a contract and pre-agreement, as is our normal procedure.
- The County Fire Marshal’s office will continue conducting inspections and investigations- but will take precautionary measures, as appropriate. Inspections at facilities with populations vulnerable to COVID-19 will be modified on a case-by-case basis for the protection of all involved.
Nearly all Code Enforcement services can be accessed online. Links to customer portals, staff contact information and other customer resources are listed on MeckPermit.com.
Solid Waste has canceled Shredding Saturday at Compost Central on March 21, 2020. WipeOutWaste.com will have the latest updates for this department.
Storm Water Services has postponed all Creek Week (3/21 to 3/28) activities including The Big Spring Clean scheduled for March 28, 2020.
Events to celebrate Earth Month in April are also being adjusted to align with CDC recommendations. The 2020 Audobon North Carolina Summit, Open Streets 704, Charlotte Sustainability Awards, Recycle the Runway, and 8th Annual Big Tree Summit have been postponed. These groups are working to secure new dates for activities. Earth Optimism 2020 CLT and the City of Charlotte Earth Day Festival will be moving to virtual platforms.
Criminal Justice Services Criminal Justice Services will be closed to the public. All case management services (Pretrial, Re-Entry Recovery Court, and Forensic Evaluations Unit) will be provided remotely. Clients can call 980-314-1750 for questions or contact their case managers directly.
Office of the Tax Collector
The Office of the Tax Collector (OTC) will close its service point counter to the public beginning Wednesday, March 18. Taxpayers will not be able to obtain in-person customer service assistance or make payments at the counter.
The OTC drop box, located to the left of the service points, inside the Valerie C. Woodard Building, 3205, Freedom Dr. Charlotte, will be available for tax payments. Please use Entrance E to access the lobby and the drop box. Only checks may be submitted through the drop box. Be sure to include the bill or parcel number on your check.
Taxpayers may also pay their bills using electronic checks (eChecks) or credit and debit cards online a tMeckNC.gov/paytax or by calling 1-800-994-1026. Please note that there is a service fee of 2.35% or minimum of $1.95 to use a credit or debit card. There is no fee for an eCheck payment.
To speak to a collections representative, please email TaxMeck@mecklenburgcountync.gov, dial 311 (704-336-7600 if dialing outside the county limits), or visit MeckNC.gov/taxes.
County Assessor’s Office
The County Assessor’s Office will be closed to the public.
Services are available by phone by calling 980-314-4226. Information including all forms (exemptions, appeals, etc.) are available on our website here.
Customers can send any completed forms by mail or scan them and email them to the appropriate email address listed here.
Residents may access online County services here. As new information becomes available updates will be made on MeckNC.gov.
