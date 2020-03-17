City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg Co. closing multiple buildings to public due to COVID-19

We encourage customers to apply online at https://epass.nc.gov/CitizenPortal/application.do or through a mail for all applications and recertifications. To receive a mail-in application and assistance in applying for benefits, call 704-336-3000. Recertification paperwork is automatically mailed to the customer’s last known mailing address. Completed recertification packets should be mailed to 301 Billingsley Rd Charlotte NC 28211. If recertification paperwork was not received and the case is due for recertification, customers can complete the process online using ePASS at https://epass.nc.gov/CitizenPortal/application.do. Customers can also call Customer Connect at 704-336-3000 for recertification assistance.