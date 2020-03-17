Church volunteers to provide food pantry for Indian Land students in need

Transformation Church nor anyone unrelated to the school district will be given any personal information about the students or family members. Lancaster County Schools has created a voucher with a raised seal that must be presented to receive the food. The voucher will be hole punched for the given week of the food pantry. The voucher has no identifying information (to protect your privacy) and families will not need to provide anything other that the voucher to receive food. The vouchers will be mailed out to qualifying families in the next few days by the school district.