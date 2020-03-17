Charlotte Mecklenburg Library will close all branches due to coronavirus outbreak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - All Charlotte Mecklenburg Library branches will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday until further notice as the novel coronavirus outbreak escalates, according to a press release.
There will be no fines for borrowed items and return dates will be extended, the library system tweeted Monday evening.
Free digital resources will continue to be available, however. That includes a wide range of e-books, e-audiobooks, movies, music, newspapers and magazines.
“To protect the health and safety of our Library employees and customers from the spread of COVID-19, we made the difficult decision to close Library locations,” Lee Keesler, the CEO of Charlotte Mecklenburg Library, said in the release. “Our organization’s heart is in public service, but at this moment public safety requires our greater attention. We hope to re-open our Libraries soon.”
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library said it will extend WiFi signals at all branches “to reach the perimeter of the facility.”
The announcement follows a series of sweeping closures as public health officials limit mass gatherings and promote what’s known as social distancing to limit the spread of the coronavirus. For example, Mecklenburg County said on Friday evening it would close the Homeless Resource Center at 618 N. College St., as well as all Park and Recreation senior centers.
Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris signed an order earlier Monday banning all gatherings of more than 50 people — signifying one of the strictest precautionary measures so far as North Carolina still faces limited testing capacity for the novel coronavirus.
Library cards are free for all Mecklenburg County residents. For more information, visit the library’s website.
