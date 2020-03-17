Charlotte council meetings could end soon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the dais empty council met in a room upstairs and streamed the meeting into their normal chambers.
But barely anyone was in attendance. Blue tape marked how far people should be sitting apart but there weren't enough in attendance for that to matter.
Not everyone even wanted a council meeting in the first place.
“It's not about being nervous it's about it not being the right thing,” Councilman Braxton Winston said.
Councilman Braxton Winston was opposed to the zoning meeting Monday night because of the coronavirus. He voted in opposition to every zoning decision in protest of the meeting.
“I need to figure out what I can do in my life to limit my interaction with people especially those decision makers,” Winston said.
Council meetings could soon end anyway. City Manager Marcus Jones moved up several important agenda items from next week in anticipation that meeting might not happen.
“What we tried to do is just assume that next week’s not going to happen,” Jones said. “We took those items that were important that could not wait for a couple weeks and put them on the agenda tonight.”
