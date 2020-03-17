Atrium, Novant begin rescheduling some surgeries in wake of coronavirus spread in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - Charlotte’s biggest hospitals, Atrium Health and Novant Health, are rescheduling non-essential surgeries in response to the spread of COVID-19, the hospital systems announced Tuesday.
Atrium and Novant, along with Winston-Salem-based Wake Forest Baptist Health, are working together to respond to the increase in cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new strain of coronavirus, in North Carolina, according to a statement from Atrium.
The hospital systems will reschedule non-essential surgeries, procedures and ambulatory appointments starting Wednesday. That will let the health care systems “conserve critical resources and focus care on those that need it most,” the three systems said in the statement.
Health care providers will reach out to patients with appointments that need to be rescheduled, the statement said.
“As we navigate this situation together, we are all focusing resources to ensure that acute patients have the care and support they need when they need it,” the three systems said in a joint statement Tuesday.
Mecklenburg County has seen 11 reported cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday. North Carolina’s reported COVID-19 cases have risen to at least 46, the (Raleigh) News & Observer reported Tuesday.
