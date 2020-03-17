2020 ACC Baseball Championship canceled, was set to take place in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has cancelled the upcoming 2020 ACC Baseball Championship along with all other spring athletic activity with continuing concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The event was originally set to take place at BB&T Ballpark in uptown Charlotte from May 19-24.
Fans who purchased all-session ticket books and weekend session passes will receive refunds once the Ticket Office at BB&T Ballpark reopens. Currently, BB&T Ballpark, the club’s Team Store and Ticket Office, are closed to the public.
The Knights recently cancelled the final five games in the 2020 Sunbelt Rentals Collegiate Baseball Series, as well as postponed Knights Fest to a later date to be announced.
“We certainly are disappointed in the fact that the ACC Baseball Championship will not be held in Charlotte in 2020,” stated Dan Rajkowski, Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer. “We all worked hard to acquire this great event for Charlotte and our region but we also fully agree with the ACC’s decision to cancel for the safety of the athletes and fans. We look forward to the opportunity of hosting the tournament again in the near future.”
“We are disappointed that Charlotte will no longer have the opportunity to host the 2020 ACC Baseball Tournament, but understand the ACC’s decision to prioritize the health and safety of its student-athletes and fans,” said Tom Murray, Chief Executive Officer of the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority. “Our organization remains committed to doing what we can to provide for the wellbeing of our residents and visitors. We are hopeful that we’ll be able to showcase the warm and welcoming spirit that Charlotte prides itself on during a future ACC Baseball Tournament. We appreciate the conference’s thoughtful approach and look forward to continue working with them.”
“We certainly support and respect the prudent decision by the ACC,” stated Danny Morrison, Charlotte Sports Foundation Executive Director. “It was the right thing to do in these uncertain times. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of the fans, players and everyone associated with the event. We look forward to bringing the ACC Baseball Championship back to Charlotte in the near future.”
“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our fans, communities and the overall well-being of others during these uncharted times,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “We are particularly disappointed for our student-athletes and will continue to work with our membership to assess what is appropriate in the future.”
