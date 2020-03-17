2020 ACC Baseball Championship canceled, was set to take place in Charlotte

“We are disappointed that Charlotte will no longer have the opportunity to host the 2020 ACC Baseball Tournament, but understand the ACC’s decision to prioritize the health and safety of its student-athletes and fans,” said Tom Murray, Chief Executive Officer of the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority. “Our organization remains committed to doing what we can to provide for the wellbeing of our residents and visitors. We are hopeful that we’ll be able to showcase the warm and welcoming spirit that Charlotte prides itself on during a future ACC Baseball Tournament. We appreciate the conference’s thoughtful approach and look forward to continue working with them.”