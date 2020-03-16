Union Co. and City of Monroe declare states of emergency, issue curfews

County officials say Watson and his management team “are exploring several initiatives to support employees, and their families, throughout this healthcare crisis; including flexible work schedules and using technology to support teleworking with minimal impact to County services for residents. In addition, Commissioners have given Watson approval to offer two weeks of extended paid leave to specifically over situations related to COVID-19. Those situations may include personal sickness or care of a sick family member. With the evolving crisis regarding COVID-19, management will continue to evaluate whether temporary changes to staffing levels or operations are necessary.”