Union Co. and City of Monroe declare states of emergency, issue curfews

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County and the City of Monroe Monday issued separate states of emergency to help fight the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The declarations were made just after 4 p.m., not long after North Carolina’s total confirmed cases of the virus jumped to 33. No cases have been reported in Union County.
The declaration for the entire county allows the county’s administrative team to increase funding allocated for emergency purposes and sets parameters and guidelines for public safety and emergency personnel.
Officials say the county’s Emergency Operations Center has been operationalized, as well as a Joint Information Center, in an effort to coordinate delivery of important information and resources to residents.
“This is an unprecedented healthcare crisis and calls for unprecedented planning and precautions as an organization,” said County Manager Mark Watson.
County officials say Watson and his management team “are exploring several initiatives to support employees, and their families, throughout this healthcare crisis; including flexible work schedules and using technology to support teleworking with minimal impact to County services for residents. In addition, Commissioners have given Watson approval to offer two weeks of extended paid leave to specifically over situations related to COVID-19. Those situations may include personal sickness or care of a sick family member. With the evolving crisis regarding COVID-19, management will continue to evaluate whether temporary changes to staffing levels or operations are necessary.”
Several programs, events, and facility reservations hosted by Union County Government are also being postponed. Those postponements and closures, as well as important information and resources, are being updated on the county’s website, which you can find here.
The state of emergency for the City of Monroe includes several restrictions and prohibitions involving gatherings and curfews.
Gatherings of 100 or more people on city property are prohibited, and a curfew is in place for anyone under the age of 16 between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.