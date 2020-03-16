UNCC residence hall students urged to leave campus and go to permanent homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Students who live in residence halls at UNC Charlotte have now been asked to pack up and go home. This comes after the university moved all in-person classes online for students.
There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus at UNCC, but more than 100 people here are in self-quarantine, according to the school. Students in residence halls were originally told to practice social distancing, but then today came the recommendation came to pack up and go home.
“They said classes were mainly online, so a lot of kids were starting to take precautions and head home in terms of getting back with family, trying to stay safe the best that they can," said Thomas Caldwell, a freshman from West Jefferson, "and being n an environment like this were it’s a lot of people hanging around the school has really advised us to start packing up our stuff and head home as best as we can if we’re able to.”
Residence halls are open for those students who can’t go home for whatever reason. International students are urged to contact the International Student and Scholar Office on campus.
