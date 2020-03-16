State confirms positive coronavirus case in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Lab for Public Health confirmed the first case of coronavirus in a Cabarrus County resident. The case was first tested locally and reported to the community last week.
It was then sent to the state lab for secondary testing - a required step in the confirmation process. The patient initially reported symptoms after returning home from international travel last week.
Patients confirmed positive are quarantined and monitored.
The patient’s household is following health official guidance and will remain under quarantine until cleared. Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) staff have identified close contacts of the patient who may be affected, and notified those who fall under the guidelines for additional monitoring and testing.
“Hearing we have our first confirmed case does not change our message—proceed with caution, care and self-awareness,” said Cabarrus Health Alliance Interim Health Director Erin Shoe. “We appreciate that this patient heeded recommendations and sought testing when they met the criteria. It was the best action they could take.”
Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA), Cabarrus County’s public health authority, identified the presumptive case of COVID-19 in a Cabarrus County resident.
Cox Mill Elementary sent a message to parents and families to notify them that a student in the school has had contact with an individual who tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus). The family is being monitored and quarantined until health officials allow them to resume their normal, daily activities. The student has not been identified as communicable by the health department.
“This is a travel-related coronavirus case,” Cabarrus Health Alliance Interim Public Health Director Erin Shoe said. “We are completing a thorough investigation with this patient’s full cooperation to mitigate potential community spread.”
Call your primary care provider if you have symptoms, including cough or shortness of breath and fever. If you do not have a primary care provider, call the CHA Health Info Line at 704-920-1213 between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. After hours, call 866-462-3821.
Shoe encourages the community to continue following the guidance of trusted sources, like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and locally, the CHA.
“We are in the beginning stages of this event,” Shoe said. “Make decisions that are in the best interest of your family and your community. Act reasonably and responsibly. It’s going to take all of us working together to flatten the curve.”
Cabarrus County residents can turn to the CHA for ongoing information related to coronavirus and other public health concerns. CHA will provide updates through its website, www.cabarrushealth.org. You can also call the Health Information Line at 704-920-1213 or email healthinfo@cabarrushealth.org. Follow the CHA on Facebook and Twitter, @CabarrusHealth.
From 5 p.m. to 8 a.m., individuals with questions or concerns related to COVID-19 can call 866-462-3821. Press 1 for English or to ask for a language interpreter. Spanish speakers should press 2. To submit questions to the state online, visit www.ncpoisoncontrol.org and select “Chat.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.