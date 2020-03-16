‘This is a rapidly evolving public health event’: South Carolina reports first COVID-19 related death

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has reported the state’s first death related to COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
“We regret to report that South Carolina has suffered its first death in an elderly person recently reported to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 who was a resident of Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Physician Consultant. “Our state health officials continue to work with national and local partners to respond to this ongoing public health matter.”
According to a release from SCDHEC, the patient was from Lexington County and resident of Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility. DHEC is working with the facility to identify all contacts and is providing guidance about infection control measures to prevent spread.
“We know that many South Carolinians are concerned about what impact this virus may have on themselves, their loved ones, and our state,” said Dr. Traxler. “This is a rapidly evolving public health event, and DHEC takes every new infectious disease seriously. This is an example of the importance of taking precautions to protect those at higher risk, like the elderly and people with serious underlying health conditions.”
On Sunday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced a middle-aged daycare worker from Kershaw County is one of nine new possible cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
The statewide total of coronavirus cases has jumped to 28. North Carolina has 33 cases.
Gov. McMaster ordered on Sunday that all schools in South Carolina to close until the end of the month.
On Friday, Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency for South Carolina amid the spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, after health officials said another South Carolina resident tested positive for coronavirus.
The governor also ordered all schools to close in Kershaw and Lancaster counties, where the virus is spreading from person-to-person in the community.
Schools there will remain closed for 14 days, beginning Monday, March 16, the governor announced.
President Donald Trump announced a national state of emergency on Friday.
FACTS ABOUT CORONAVIRUS
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the coronavirus is spread mainly from person-to-person by those in close contact, or through coughing and sneezing by someone who’s infected.
Symptoms of coronavirus can show up between two and 14 days of exposure, health officials say. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But some severe cases can lead to death.
Additional actions to be included in the governor’s executive order:
- All state government offices shall remain open for operation during their normal business hour
- Visitation at state and local correctional facilities in all 46 counties shall be suspended immediately
- DHEC shall immediately restrict visitation to nursing homes and assisted living facilities with the exception of end of life situations
- State price gouging laws shall go into effect immediately
- The State Emergency Management Plan shall be activated
