Silver Alert issued for missing Concord woman diagnosed with dementia

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Concord are asking for the public’s help locating a woman who went missing from a retirement community on Sunday.
A Silver Alert has been issued for 77-year-old Patricia Niedfeldt Boehlke, who was reported missing Monday morning by her family. She was last seen between 3 and 4 p.m. on March 15 at Crescent Heights retirement community, which is on Branchview Dr. NW in Concord. Officials say Boehlke has been diagnosed with dementia.
Boehlke is 5’03” tall and 150 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray/brown dress pants, brown boots, glasses, and a hearing aid.
Anyone who sees Boehlke or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.
