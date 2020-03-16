Remembering WBT radio’s Ty Boyd

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - They don’t make 'em like Ty Boyd anymore.
Boyd, who was best known as WBT radio’s morning man, passed away on Monday after a long illness.
I knew Ty for more than 35 years.
My first observation came not on Charlotte’s radio waves but on television in my hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.
Boyd was doing what he did best.
His skills as a solid pitch man were beaming through the screen.
It was a chain of regional seafood restaurants called “Kingfish” that he lent his name and face to.
I would kid Ty about being in the kitchen during the commercial and his signature and deep inflection of his baritone pipes that added life to the spot, “And the onion rings.”
When Boyd first appeared on Charlotte’s 50 thousand watt blowtorch at 1110 on the AM dial, our city’s skyline was just a mere shadow of itself.
Charlotte was not a banking center, and there were no professional sports teams, when he got here in 1961.
However, the Queen City was primed for success.
Longtime friend and fellow announcer Bob Lacey told me during this past summer Boyd’s arrival came at an important time in our community’s life.
“Charlotte was putting its old self old south behind it and Ty was kind of the spearhead of the new south that Charlotte wanted to become and did very much become," Lacey said.
Understanding Ty meant knowing he was a man who wore many hats.
On-air personality, pitchman, and motivational speaker were among some of his talents.
Like me, Ty his and wife Pat are Roman Catholic, which brings me to this story.
My parish of record is Our Lady of Consolation on Statesville Avenue.
The congregation is African American.
One Sunday morning I was late for the 11 o’clock mass and found myself ducking into the first available pew to avoid any shaming and ridicule.
As I’m about to sit down, I glance down the pew, and internally ask who are these white people?
I was shocked to see and realize that it was Ty and Pat.
After the service Ty embraced his celebrity status by mixing up with the crowd and was reminded how back in the day that he was TV salesman for Bost bread.
Sharing the story with his son Robert who was also working at WBT, he quipped that his dad could have ad libbed and come up with the line outside of church that perhaps said, “It’s Ty Boyd for Bost bread…the unleavened bread.”
There are many memories of this man who could be called one of the godfathers of One Julian Price Place.
Ty often called me Steverino, and one of the fond experiences we shared was hanging out with the late Charles Kuralt.
That happened in Research Triangle when the former host of CBS Sunday morning was attending a tribute connected to his alma mater UNC.
I still have the books that he authored and gave me connected to his passion that he expanded, after he left the station.
Boyd would be a much sought-after motivational speaker that led to many of efforts being published.
It was indeed an honor to appear and be on a panel with Ty during a WBT anniversary program, and to see how much this man was loved by those in audience.
Going back to Ty and his ability to sell.
This time the product was Thermal Windows, and I was sitting up late with my dad and we were watching the commercial.
I told him that I knew Ty and asked what he thought about his work.
The only response that I got was, “Those windows cost too damn much.”
Ty Boyd in his amazing life will be remembered for many things.
His was the voice that got us out of bed and on our way to work and school.
He was also the person on WBTV for many years during the noon time hour.
The insights that he offered both on and off the air helped shape our community.
As we said from the outset, they don’t make 'em like Ty Boyd anymore.
However, we learn by listening and watching how he used his skills and talent to make Charlotte as many call the Queen City…some place special.
