Parent with COVID-19 had close contact with ‘small number’ of people at Charlotte Country Day, health officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Health officials are reaching out to a “small number of individuals” after a parent at Charlotte Country Day school who tested positive for COVID-19 reportedly had close contact with a teacher on one of the campuses.
According to a message sent out to parents from the school, the parent who later tested positive for coronavirus was on the Cannon campus last week and had contact with a teacher.
The teacher is asymptomatic and is in self-quarantine, the message stated. The parent who tested positive is also following CDC guidelines.
COVID-19 COVERAGE | Click here for the latest local and national news about the coronavirus pandemic
“We are continuing to investigate this situation and take proper precautions for our community’s safety,” school officials said.
The message included the information sent to the school from Mecklenburg County Public Health officials alerting them of the situation.
“Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH) has identified an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 who had some contact with others in the country day family," the message read. "Our Department is working to contact the small number of individuals who had close contact with this person and need to take further action to protect themselves and others.”
For privacy reasons, no names have been released.
“Due to privacy concerns, the school is unable to release any information involving specifics or private health care information, but its safety protocols have been activated in order to mitigate further exposure, including already scheduled deep cleaning to both campuses and the transition to remote learning, which is scheduled to begin on March 25,” the school told WBTV.
As of Monday morning, North Carolina had reported 33 positive cases of the novel coronavirus, with four in Mecklenburg County.
The entire state, as well as several individual counties, are under a state of emergency that has closed all schools for at least two weeks.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.